Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been linked to each other for years, perpetually giving fans the impression that they're an item, and it's finally true, according to an inside source that confirmed to People earlier this week that the pair are officially dating — great news for everyone who has been rooting for them.

It's been a long and confusing road to say the least. I mean, at one point Rocky even said: "I don’t even look at her like that. She’s sexy, but I’m good." Even just this year, Rihanna denied allegations that the two were romantically involved, even after reportedly sharing a hotel room together.

Still, neither parties have personally confirmed their dating status yet. But it's safe to assume — given the heaps of evidence — that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally locked in. At least we hope so. On December 3, The Shade Room released video footage and photos of the new couple out for a walk in New York City, both bundled up for the weather, and wearing masks — A$AP was dressed in head-to-toe camouflage, so we almost didn't see him.

The video shows the pair casually strolling down a quiet street, meandering to their destination. This is the second time that Riri and Rocky have been seen together in NYC in the last couple of weeks, so surely, it won't be the last.