After a busy week at the Met Gala and prepping for the upcoming release of her third Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted having a late night on the town earlier this weekend.

Around 3 AM the musicians made their way to El Puerto Seafood & Fish Market in Harlem, where they ran into some fans.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The “Love On The Brain” singer took some time to sign autographs, pose for pictures, and she was even kind enough to hand a stranger in need a $20 bill.

Page Six reports that the couple looked happier than ever as they held hands strolling into the eatery. Photos from their date night have since surfaced online, and as per usual, fans can’t help but obsess over Riri’s outfit.

The 33 year old was seen wearing an oversized leather jacket, a white tank top underneath, as well as flared leather pants. on top of her head she wore a fuzzy black bucket hat and she accessorized her fit with black sunglasses, pearls, and a gold chain.

In coordination with his girlfriend, rocky also wore a pair of leather pants although the rest of his outfit says crossing guard chic. The 32-year-old wore a black hoodie with reflectors on the elbows.

On Monday, fans were more than happy to see the couple make their long awaited red carpet debut, although some were less than satisfied with Rihanna‘s Balenciaga serve. She’s usually known as one of the focal points of the Met, and seeing her in an oversized black coat just didn’t do it for some.

Her street style, however, remains undefeated (in the eyes of Twitter, anyway). Check out her and her beau’s date night looks below.

[Via]