A$AP Rocky has seemingly been after Rihanna for years, with rumors erupting almost every few months that they're begun dating. Until a few weeks ago, none of those reports were fully true. However, after Rocky's trip to her home country, it's pretty clear that the two are dating. New photos of them in Barbados appear to confirm that they've gotten pretty close during the quarantine, showing some public displays of affection, which were captured by a nearby photographer.

The Shade Room's exclusive photos were posted a few minutes ago and people are already going absolutely bonkers over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship after they were seen getting pretty close on a boat before hopping onto a jetski together while in Barbados. The pictures show them laying down next to each other on a catamaran, holding onto each other on a jet-ski, enjoying a wet-and-wild tubing adventure with friends, and embracing in close quarters.

Sources have said that they have been "inseparable for the past few weeks", which is evident from the huge smiles on their faces in these new shots.

Considering they've gone home for the holidays, it's likely that A$AP Rocky has been introduced to Rih's family out in Barbados. After years of speculation, it's nice to see that they're finally enjoying their time as a couple. If they ever decide to extend their family, you just know that they'll have the cutest kids ever.



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Are you a fan of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky together?