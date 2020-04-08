The evolution of Post Malone has been pretty wild to witness. Going from little-known SoundCloud rapper to globally-recognized music superstar, Post Malone has lived a true success story. Although he claims that he has been tacking on so many tattoos on his face to help him with his insecurities, the look ended up turning into a brand for him. Kids are penciling in their own "Always Tired" tats for Halloween and stepping out as the "Congratulations" singer. Just a handful of years ago though, Malone's face was untouched.

Finding an old video on his phone of himself and Post Malone circa 2016, RiFF RAFF posted a throwback of what the superstar used to look like without all the ink on his face.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"STAYiNG AT HOME GOT ME FiNDiNG ViDEOS OF POST MALONE ON MY OLD BAT PHONE," wrote the eccentric rapper on Instagram.

In the clip, Post Malone sings along to "Big Lie," one of the songs on his Stoney project. He wears thousand-dollar chains around his neck and keeps a very gold grill in his mouth, much like his Texas-based inspirations did. On his face, there appear to be no tattoos, which is quite different from the 2020 version of Posty.

