In the days of yore, even the most deep-seated squabble could be settled the old fashioned way. And while the duel has long fallen out of favor in this digital world of ours, that's not to say it's gone entirely extinct. The tradition was recently revisited by RiFF RAFF of all people, who took issue with the fact that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been running around picking fights. Exhausted by the controversial rapper's antics, RiFF RAFF decided to challenge 6ix9ine to a clean gentleman's fight, winner-takes-all with two million on the line.

Chris McKay/Getty Images

"Hello @6ix9ine i see that you like to attempt to start fights with Real Artists that have police records to where if they were to kick your ass in a parking lot then they would go to jail and fuck their money up," captions RiFF RAFF, alongside a clip of his training regimen. "So I, Dale Dan Tony, which (No Felony record) would like to turn the tables and play your game with you as well as Up the Stakes."

"I challenge You @6ix9ine in the boxing ring for $1,000,000 cash," continues Jody. "We both put $1,000,000 in a glass case at a Pay Per View event and the winner takes all. I will be training starting today and I suggest you do as well. I will give you 3 months of training as well. See you in the RING you little mosquito. Oh and did you really think you could steal my Rainbow Braids and shark grills and then NOT have to eventually pay the Prada Piper ..... Good Luck 69 you will be 69ing the announcers table when I know you thru the ropes my dear lad.. Let’s Get it."

Of course, it's highly unlikely that 6ix9ine will accept RiFF RAFF's challenge, especially given that it's set to be a one-on-one battle. Judging from the sound of it, however, RiFF RAFF is not ready to let this one slide under the radar. His grudge runs deep, and as an originator of the rainbow aesthetic, a debt must be paid.