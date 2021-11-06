Riff Raff & MaudestMind Deliver Joint Project "Terriyaki Tidal Wave"

RiFF RAFF is still putting in work after all of these years. The rapper's unveiled a handful of new singles in the past few weeks as he and MaudestMind prepared for the release of their joint project. On Friday, they dropped off their new project Terriyaki Tidal in its entirety. The project is six songs in total with appearances coming from Styles P ("Brand New Baller") and Cash Motivated ("Versace Vault").

The latest project from Riff Raff follows the release of his collaborative project with Yelawolf, Turquoise Tornado which dropped in April and included appearances from DJ Paul, Paul Wall, and more.

Check out the latest project from RiFF RAFF and MaudestMind below. Sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of their new joint effort, Terriyaki Tidal Wave.