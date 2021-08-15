mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RiFF RAFF And Cash Motivated Shine On New Song "$PUSSY"

Alexander Cole
August 15, 2021 12:43
RiFF RAFF and Cash Motivated dropped a party banger with "$PUSSY."


RiFF RAFF has always been one of the more eclectic artists in the game. While his style definitely isn't for everyone, there is no doubt that he is an icon of pop culture who has delivered some interesting tracks over the years. In 2021, RiFF RAFF is still dropping new songs and on Friday, he dropped off his new banger "$PUSSY" which features Cash Motivated, a former football player.

This song is an undeniable party track that has a hard beat alongside some female vocals playing around in the background. From there, RiFF RAFF and Cash Motivated offer up some braggadocios verses that contain solid flows and some humorous lyrics here and there. Overall, it's a solid effort from both artists and it is certainly worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never met a queen that don't live in a castle
Two queens at my castle and they bout to mud wrestle
I ain't rich yet I just need my money faster
I ain't never been in movies, guess I'm a bad actor

RiFF RAFF Cash Motivated new song new music
