Rico Nasty Unveils New Single "Magic"

Aron A.
June 30, 2021 13:41
Magic
Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty shares her new single, "Magic."


Over the course of the year so far, Rico Nasty has been popping up more frequently as a guest feature rather than the main artist. We can't necessarily blame her, either, since she's been on an epic run in the past two years. Nasty, Anger Management with Kenny Beats, and 2020's Nightmare Vacation have proven that she's just as versatile as she is consistent.

This week, Rico Nasty returned with her first official release of the year with "Magic." Nasty settles into a more laidback vibe, detailing summer love and loyalty over smooth guitar strings. About the song, Rico stated that she wanted "to bring out another side of you and almost feel like you’re being taken over by Magic.”

The song is set to appear on Rico Nasty's forthcoming mixtape, Rx.

Quotable Lyrics
Reminiscin' the feelings of when you turned me on
Never trippin' on issues 'cause we could fix 'em all
It was hard tryna love but I learned it, though
Give you all of my trust 'cause you earned it all

