Brave is the spider who decided to take on Rico Nasty. Earlier this week, the rapper posted pictures of her face on Instagram, showing off a massive spider bite right under her eye.

"When I posted this I honestly didn’t know what was wrong. But I went to the doctor and Found our IT REALLY WAS A SPIDER BITE. This shit has been the most uncomfortable shit ever. Idk how these type of things happen to me. But I really wish I could have seen the type of spider that did this 😂 fuck I did to u hoe," she wrote in the caption. Many other names in the music industry took to the comments to leave remarks about the bite. "I was dyinggggggg on FaceTime 😭😂," collaborator Kenny Beats said. Sonny Digital added, "Same thing happened to my son. His eye was so swole. It went down the next day tho."

Rico and Kenny Beats dropped their collab album, Anger Management, earlier this year. Rico also appeared on Kenny's youtube series The Cave back in March.

Rico Nasty just dropped off a new banger earlier this week with Slowthai and Take A Daytrip titled "Lighthouse." Check out the new track below.