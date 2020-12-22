Rico Nasty is having a tremendous month, celebrating the success of her debut studio album Nightmare Vacation, which features Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, and many more. The DMV-raised rapper has been developing alternate zones for her to dabble in musically this year, putting some work in on the current hyper-pop trend, which was popularized by artists including her frequent collaborators 100 gecs.

One of Rico's most exciting songs of the year is "iPhone", which is a hyper-pop record produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs. It was the first single to release from her debut album, and it appears to be the direction that Rico is happiest operating in these days, revealing in our new interview that it's her favorite style of music.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you're a fan of "iPhone" and that sort of sound for Rico, you'll be excited to learn that the rapper is already about six songs deep into her next album, and some of them are a similar vibe.

"My favorite type of music to record right now is definitely 'iPhone'," said Rico on Day 10 of HNHH's 12 Days of Christmas interview series. "I love that music because it's not-- there's really no rules to it. When you go in on those types of hyper-pop beats, I don't feel obligated to be harsh. A lot of other beats, I feel obligated to be harsh because that's how I am but with this new hyper-pop sound, I get to kind of explore the more lovey-dovey ground, but it's still fun and I'm really enjoying it a lot."

She explained that she's already well underway on her next project, telling us that, while it's not all hyper-pop, there will definitely be "iPhone"-sounding tracks.

"There are a couple of other songs like 'iPhone' that are super sick but more rapping, which I feel like is even harder. I don't think people are gonna-- they're gonna be like, 'what the f*ck?' because it's still rap but it's also still like a hook and sh*t," she said. "Yeah, there's gonna be fire. You're gonna like this one."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Check out our new interview with Rico Nasty here, dive into her debut studio album Nightmare Vacation, and stay tuned for her next project!