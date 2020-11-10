Rico Nasty Returns With New Single "OhFr?"

Rico Nasty recently announced the release date of her brand new album Nightmare Vacation, officially slated to drop on December 4th. In the meantime, the rapper has come through to deliver her latest single "Oh Fr?", a follow-up to the recent "Own It," also set to appear on the forthcoming project. Setting things off over an explosive instrumental from 100 Gecs, Rico wastes little time in bringing her signature energy to the mix, making it abundantly clear that she isn't concerned with external judgment.

"As soon as I heard the beat, I heard eight seconds and I just went right in there," explains Rico, speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "Just like the other ones. I love it." It's no wonder she gravitated to the off-kilter and delightfully strange instrumental, her aggressive delivery firing off boasts like only she can. "I was taught to feel how I feel, keep it real / Diamonds wet, they shockin' bitches, neckpiece like an eel," she raps. "Ni*gas said I'm actin' different since I got a deal / I just think I'm eatin' different, more food for the meal." Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to sound off in the comments if you're looking forward to Nightmare Vacation, landing in full on December 4th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I was taught to feel how I feel, keep it real

Diamonds wet, they shockin' bitches, neckpiece like an eel

Ni**as said I'm actin' different since I got a deal

I just think I'm eatin' different, more food for the meal