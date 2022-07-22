Rico Nasty Returns With "Las Ruinas" Ft. Marshmello, BKTheRula, Teezo Touchdown

Hard-hitting rock-rapper Rico Nasty is known to push to the limits when it comes to her artistry, and Las Ruinas further supports that reputation. The DMV favorite has acquired a cult following that has shared in the ups and downs of her career, and this time around, Rico's fans will tap into a more open artist. Last month, when Rico announced the arrival of her latest project, she gave her supporters a hint of what to expect.

"My new project Las Ruinas coming in JULY," she tweeted. "My most experimental and vulnerable body of work yet. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing this to life."

Rico Nasty decided to keep features minimal this time around and is assisted by Marshmello, BKTheRula, and Teezo Touchdown. Stream Las Ruinas and share your thoughts.

Tracklist