Rico Nasty Returns With "Las Ruinas" Ft. Marshmello, BKTheRula, Teezo Touchdown

Erika Marie
July 22, 2022 00:53
Las Ruinas
Rico Nasty

Rico calls this one "my most experimental and vulnerable body of work yet."


Hard-hitting rock-rapper Rico Nasty is known to push to the limits when it comes to her artistry, and Las Ruinas further supports that reputation. The DMV favorite has acquired a cult following that has shared in the ups and downs of her career, and this time around, Rico's fans will tap into a more open artist. Last month, when Rico announced the arrival of her latest project, she gave her supporters a hint of what to expect.

"My new project Las Ruinas coming in JULY," she tweeted. "My most experimental and vulnerable body of work yet. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing this to life." 

Rico Nasty decided to keep features minimal this time around and is assisted by Marshmello, BKTheRula, and Teezo Touchdown. Stream Las Ruinas and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

  1. Intrusive
  2. Vaderz ft. BKTheRula
  3. Black Punk
  4. Messy ft. Teezo Touchdown & BKTheRula
  5. Phuckin Lady
  6. One on 5
  7. Gotsta Get Paid
  8. Watch Your Man ft. Marshmello
  9. Blow Me
  10. Jungle (Rico Naty Remix)
  11. Dance Scream
  12. Skullflower
  13. Focus On Me
  14. Always (Skit)
  15. Easy
  16. Into the Dark
  17. Chicken Nugget
Rico Nasty BKTHERULA Teezo Touchdown Marshmello
