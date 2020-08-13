Rico Nasty Releases New Song & Video "iPhone"

The hype has been building for the last few weeks. The fans refused to be silent. They wanted Rico Nasty to release her highly-anticipated new single "iPhone" and she listened. After teasing it for a good portion of the week, the rising star has happily obliged and did us one better, coming through with the video.

Featuring tons of animated variations of her likeness, Rico uses some crazy vocal effects for much of this song, which has a huge party feel. Not one to feel obligated to fit into the norm, Rico stands out on "iPhone," bringing us that much closer to the release of her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation.

Listen to her new song and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This time won't be nothing like the last one

Smoking so much gas I forgot to put my mask on

Nails razor sharp, called you with my iPhone

Let me hold my hair for you while you put my ice on