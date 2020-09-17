mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Releases Her Latest "Nightmare Vacation" Single "Own It"

Alex Zidel
September 17, 2020 13:28
306 Views
32
1
Sugar Trap/Atlantic RecordsSugar Trap/Atlantic Records
Sugar Trap/Atlantic Records

Own It
Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rico Nasty releases her incredibly dope new single and video "Own It."


Where does one even start with Rico Nasty? The 23-year-old rapper knows herself to the core, representing the misfits as one of the most original, creative, and out-there artists in the world. 

Rico does what she wants and, thankfully for her fans, that usually amounts to some incredibly dope music and visuals.

She's fresh off the release of her hyper-pop leaning record "iPhone" and, today, she has released the brand new single from her upcoming album Nightmare Vacation

Titled "Own It," Rico's new record is accompanied by a heavily-stylized video, which features her in numerous extravagant costumes, including a wig that spells out her name.

If you've been meaning to find out what Rico Nasty is all about, check out her new video below and get ready for Nightmare Vacation because, from the sounds of it, it's going to be flippin' incredible.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I walk in, jaws gonna drop
They all in my face, wanna know what I got
Love what you see
You wanna deal, all my shit so hot, yeah, I bet you catch a feel
Brand new Crocs, you wanna steal
I don't know who you are if I'm keeping it real

Rico Nasty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  1
  306
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rico Nasty Nightmare Vacation new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty Releases Her Latest "Nightmare Vacation" Single "Own It"
32
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject