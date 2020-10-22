mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Releases "Don't Like Me" With Gucci Mane & Don Toliver

Alex Zidel
October 22, 2020 12:34
2.4K Views
713
8
Sugar Trap/Atlantic RecordsSugar Trap/Atlantic Records
Sugar Trap/Atlantic Records

Don't Like Me
Rico Nasty Feat. Gucci Mane & Don Toliver
Produced by Buddah Bless

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
48% (20)
Rate
Audience Rating
9 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
10 MAKE IT STOP

Rico Nasty releases her new single "Don't Like Me" from her upcoming album, featuring Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.


Rico Nasty is about to make a big splash with the release of her new studio album Nightmare Vacation.

The 23-year-old Maryland native has been releasing singles from the upcoming project, including the hyper-pop "iPhone" and the catchy "Own It". For the last few days, she's been teasing her next release, titled "Don't Like Me", which features Gucci Mane and Don Toliver. The song has officially arrived and it's as fire as we anticipated.

Produced by Buddah Bless, "Don't Like Me" is an anthem for the haters, with all three stars spitting braggadocios bars.

Nightmare Vacation is due for a release during "spooky season," as Rico told Complex. With Halloween inching closer and closer, we could be expecting it to drop any minute now.

Listen to the new single below and stay tuned!

Quotable Lyrics:

My whole crew so icy
These haters don't like me
Big check on me, no Nike
Big watch on me, it's pricey
Haters bite my drip, Mike Tyson
Drive an all-red coupe, it's spicy
Guwop and Rico Nasty
Pull up and the hoes get nasty

Rico Nasty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  13
  8
  2.4K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rico Nasty Gucci Mane Don Toliver Buddah Bless new music new song Nightmare Vacation
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty Releases "Don't Like Me" With Gucci Mane & Don Toliver
713
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject