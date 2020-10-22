Rico Nasty Releases "Don't Like Me" With Gucci Mane & Don Toliver

Rico Nasty is about to make a big splash with the release of her new studio album Nightmare Vacation.

The 23-year-old Maryland native has been releasing singles from the upcoming project, including the hyper-pop "iPhone" and the catchy "Own It". For the last few days, she's been teasing her next release, titled "Don't Like Me", which features Gucci Mane and Don Toliver. The song has officially arrived and it's as fire as we anticipated.

Produced by Buddah Bless, "Don't Like Me" is an anthem for the haters, with all three stars spitting braggadocios bars.

Nightmare Vacation is due for a release during "spooky season," as Rico told Complex. With Halloween inching closer and closer, we could be expecting it to drop any minute now.

Listen to the new single below and stay tuned!

Quotable Lyrics:

My whole crew so icy

These haters don't like me

Big check on me, no Nike

Big watch on me, it's pricey

Haters bite my drip, Mike Tyson

Drive an all-red coupe, it's spicy

Guwop and Rico Nasty

Pull up and the hoes get nasty