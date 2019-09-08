Recording artists performing on fashion show runways usually brings a great energy. Just think back to Rihanna doing "Phresh Off The Runway" at the 2012 Victoria Secret Show, which ended off with her iconic strut that put all the other models to shame. If someone else is needed to bring that fierce energy to the stage, Maryland rapper, Rico Nasty is surely a good choice.

Even though Rico has the killer style befitting of a high fashion runway, her songs are also ideal for the occasion because they boast confidence that could make any walker truly feel themselves. New York Fashion Week commenced on Friday and Rico is already being spotted all over, often in the front row in a jaw-dropping outfit.

Rico asserted that she was going to take over NYFW when she dropped a luxurious loosie titled, "Fashion Week", on Friday. However, she was enlisted to perform "Poppin" off her 2017 mixtape, Sugar Trap 2, at the debut for Chromat's SS20 collection. Chromat - which was founded by Becca McCharen-Tran in 2010 - describes its mission statement as "future-forward bodywear" that caters to all shapes and sizes and empowers whoever happens to wear it. Given this ethos, "Poppin" was the perfect self-love anthem to soundtrack Chromat's show. Watching the video of Rico rapping on the wonderfully diverse runway, it is clear that all the models were having a great time.