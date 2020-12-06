mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Keeps It A Buck On "No Debate"

Aron A.
December 06, 2020 16:52
Off of Rico Nasty's "Nightmare Vacation."


The past few years have seen Rico Nasty transform into the superstar she is today. The DMV artist has been pushing the boundaries with her array of influences. There's an evident dose of hip-hop but then, the Joan Jett and punk rock influence come out. Over the years, she's refined this sound to perfection which she showcases on Nightmare Vacation. Her new project gives fans a bit of everything they've grown to love about her. On "No Debate," she tones down the raspy delivery for a more melody-driven moment on the project as Tacobella makes an appearance.

Rico Nasty's latest project is out now with appearances from Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Aminé, Sukihana and more. Peep a highlight off of her project, "No Debate" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Lost in my mind, thinkin' bout a check 
My bitches callin' back-to-back, "Is you ready yet?"
I'm wearin' samples, they keep askin' if it dropped yet
Made it out of my city on my own, can you top that?

