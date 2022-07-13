mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Jumps On The Remix Of Fred Again's Dance Track, "Jungle"

Hayley Hynes
July 12, 2022 20:28
Fred Again/SpotifyFred Again/Spotify
Fred Again/Spotify

Jungle (Rico Nasty Remix)
Fred again... & Rico Nasty

Rico shared another new single, "Skullflower," earlier this week.


It's been a big week so far for Rico Nasty, who followed the arrival of her "Skullflower" single with a remix of Fred Again's new release, "Jungle" that's perfect for dancing along to on a night out with friends. 

The Nightmare Vacation artist's contribution roughs up the three-minute and 33-second-long title in all the right ways, making the beat drop even bigger than you'll find on the original.

Though her joint track has been seen as a success by many, Rico acknowledged that not everyone was feeling "Skullflower," and she didn't seem upset by it at all.

"I'm not tryna go number one. I'm just making music that I like again. If you don’t get it. Then don’t. I'm not about to waste my entire career pleasing people, that’s not what I’m here for. I hope you respect that," the 25-year-old tweeted.

Stream Rico's remix of "Jungle" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later to check out more new music arrivals from your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't got no manners, don't got no chill
Every man for themself, it get hot in the field
Back to the jungle, I'm gripping the wheel
Bitch, I keep a pole, I like playing with steel

[Via]

