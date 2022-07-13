Rico Nasty Jumps On The Remix Of Fred Again's Dance Track, "Jungle"

It's been a big week so far for Rico Nasty, who followed the arrival of her "Skullflower" single with a remix of Fred Again's new release, "Jungle" that's perfect for dancing along to on a night out with friends.

The Nightmare Vacation artist's contribution roughs up the three-minute and 33-second-long title in all the right ways, making the beat drop even bigger than you'll find on the original.

Though her joint track has been seen as a success by many, Rico acknowledged that not everyone was feeling "Skullflower," and she didn't seem upset by it at all.

"I'm not tryna go number one. I'm just making music that I like again. If you don’t get it. Then don’t. I'm not about to waste my entire career pleasing people, that’s not what I’m here for. I hope you respect that," the 25-year-old tweeted.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't got no manners, don't got no chill

Every man for themself, it get hot in the field

Back to the jungle, I'm gripping the wheel

Bitch, I keep a pole, I like playing with steel

