Rico Nasty Gets Raunchy With New Visual For "Pussy Poppin"

Rico Nasty has always had a knack for the visual side of things.

Rico Nasty has been one of the most popular women rappers in the world over the past couple of years and with each new release, she displays the full scope of her talents. Rico knows how to put together catchy tracks all while experimenting with different types of production and flows. All of these elements typically come together in a wonderful production and recently, she dropped off her debut album Nightmare Vacation which boasts great tunes like "Pussy Poppin." Rico just came through with the music video for the aforementioned track, and it's what you would come to expect from the artist.

Throughout the video, we get some explicit imagery as Rico is dressed in some pink garter belts, all while reciting lyrics that are very raunchy in nature. The track is all about sex and Rico makes sure to keep the visuals on brand with the song. Rico has always prided herself on being colorful with her aesthetics, and that shines through with the video.

Let us know what you think of this new visual, in the comments below.