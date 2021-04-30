T-Pain's recent snafu on Instagram has caused Rico Nasty to check on her unread messages. Yesterday (April 28), T-Pain shared a video of himself standing in front of a screen recording of his DM request folder. There were dozens, hundreds of celebrities, influencers, and companies who had reached out to the award-winning artist for one reason or another, and T-Pain claimed he never knew the requests existed.

He called himself "stupid" and issued a follow-up video to insist he wasn't lying, and Rico Nasty has surfaced to co-sign his sentiments because she claims she followed in his footsteps and came across undiscovered messages of her own.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

"So, big shout out to T-Pain for letting me know that this was a thing on Instagram," Rico said in her video. Her upload was similar to T-Pain's. "Are you serious? Are you guys kidding me right now? Russ? And Lil Dicky? Come on. Eric Andre. Where have I been? The Grammys? Zaytoven?! What's going on? You guys need to do this because I thought that T-Pain was trippin' but it's all of us."

"I'm not ignoring you, I'm just stupid. Obviously," she added. Skai Jackson and 6Lack were also in those messages, but it was PornHub that sent fans spinning. Check out Rico's video below.

