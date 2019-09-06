mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Flexes On The Runway On "Fashion Week"

Aron A.
September 06, 2019 14:04
Fashion Week
Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty is back to flex on y'all.


Rico Nasty might be polarizing but that's only helped her pave her own lane as an artist. Over the past year and some change, she rose through the ranks as she established herself as an eclectic entity with both her music and her fashion taste. This year, she walked the runway for New York Fashion Week. Fresh off of the runway, she comes through with a brand new song aptly titled, "Fashion Week."

It appears as though Rico's alter ego, Tacobella, is coming out a bit more these days. After teaming up with Xanman for the remix of "Gucci Down," her new single, "Fashion Week" finds her digging deeper into her melodic side as she flexes the various brands draped across her body. 

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Maison Margiela, Gucci
Maison Margiela, white tee
Maison Margiela, black jeans
Maison Margiela, match with everything
Maison Margiela, on me

