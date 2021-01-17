Rico Nasty Drops Off A Quick Loosie

Rico Nasty is one of the most exciting artists out right now and we're excited to see what she has up her sleeve in 2021. Following her mixtape run before really having a break out moment, the release of Nasty and Anger Management set her up for the success of Nightmare Vacation, her debut album.

Even though it's been a little over a month since Nightmare Vacation dropped, she isn't holding out on releasing new music to her fans. At the wee hours of the morning, she slid through a quick drop that was simply named, "Rico Nasty Uzi Leaked," though "pew pew" seems to be the song's actual title. The aggressive head-bopping banger certainly isn't something you'd expect to wake up to on a Sunday morning but it is a jolt of energy to kickstart your day.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't gettin' no real money

I can see it n***a you frontin'

We get money, Monday through Sunday

What you want it? You can come get it