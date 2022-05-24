Rico Nasty Drops New Single "Intrusive" With Music Video

Washington D.C. born rapper Rico Nasty is back at it again as she releases new single "Intrusive." Produced by Ben10K, the song is supposed to take listeners through Nasty's mind when enduring the hardships of social media, criticism, and mental health. This release follows her song "Vaderz" featuring Bktherula, her first song of the new year.

The song is accompanied by a music video produced by none other than Rico Nasty herself. Starting off with "This music video was made with zero to no budget. Zero f**ks and zero expectations," displayed across the screen, fans are able to get a sneak peek into how the music video came about. Filled with odd filters and scenes, many viewers have commented on the originality and unique vision that comes naturally to Nasty. The constant chaos and volume changes seem to be an ode to the ever-changing lifestyle lived by the artist.

Recently, the rapper has been seen performing around the country as she was seen at The Smoker 's Club Fest in San Bernardino, California on April 30. Before singing alongside Doja Cat at this past Coachella where they wowed the audience with their 2019 hit "Tia Tamera," the star shared the stage with Avril Lavigne on her 25th birthday for their song "Modern Icons."

Not finishing there, Nasty has a busy schedule as fans can watch her perform at several concerts and venues such as Kehlani 's "Blue Water Road" tour, the Wireless Festival in London (July 1), Lollapalooza in Stockholm (July 2), Woo HAH! X Rolling Loud in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands (July 3), along with many more.

Quotable Lyrics

WhÐµn I speak, I give 'em gems

Cut him off, I took his limbs

Peanut butter seats in a new BM

Told her "F**k off, b**ch, we cannot be friends