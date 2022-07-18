Rico Nasty Drops "Blow Me" Single Ahead Of "Las Ruinas" Album

Rico Nasty's Las Ruinas will arrive on streamers this coming Friday, and ahead of the 17-track effort's debut, she's delivered singles like "Vaderz," "Black Punk," "Intrusive," and "Skullflower."

Today (July 18), the 25-year-old continued her hot streak with the arrival of "Blow Me" and its accompanying music video which finds her modelling a wide array of outfits while walking on a moving platform and singing her lyrics for the camera.

"Talk sick shit / You gon have to show me," she begins. "Rich bitch drugs / You gon' have to blow me / Now I'm all messed up / You gon' have to hold me."

Hours before dropping off the new song, Rico unveiled the Las Ruinas tracklist, boasting features from BKTHERULA, Teezo Touchdown, and Marshmello as well as a selection of solo titles that will see her making music for herself, and not just to attain the coveted feat of a No. 1 album or more streams.

Stream "Blow Me" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream more new music from Rico Nasty and other artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

It’s always the basic bitches with the most to say

If I press the button we gonna send him outer space

Give me that plate, I just motherf*ckin' ate

No he ain't bae, but he mine's for the day