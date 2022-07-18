mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Drops "Blow Me" Single Ahead Of "Las Ruinas" Album

Hayley Hynes
July 18, 2022 12:29
201 Views
13
1
Rico Nasty/SpotifyRico Nasty/Spotify
Rico Nasty/Spotify

Blow Me
Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (6)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Rico's follow-up to 2020's "Nightmare Vacation" is due out this coming weekend.


Rico Nasty's Las Ruinas will arrive on streamers this coming Friday, and ahead of the 17-track effort's debut, she's delivered singles like "Vaderz," "Black Punk," "Intrusive," and "Skullflower." 

Today (July 18), the 25-year-old continued her hot streak with the arrival of "Blow Me" and its accompanying music video which finds her modelling a wide array of outfits while walking on a moving platform and singing her lyrics for the camera.

"Talk sick shit / You gon have to show me," she begins. "Rich bitch drugs / You gon' have to blow me / Now I'm all messed up / You gon' have to hold me."

Hours before dropping off the new song, Rico unveiled the Las Ruinas tracklist, boasting features from BKTHERULA, Teezo Touchdown, and Marshmello as well as a selection of solo titles that will see her making music for herself, and not just to attain the coveted feat of a No. 1 album or more streams.

Stream "Blow Me" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream more new music from Rico Nasty and other artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

It’s always the basic bitches with the most to say
If I press the button we gonna send him outer space
Give me that plate, I just motherf*ckin' ate 
No he ain't bae, but he mine's for the day

Rico Nasty new music new song new single album rollout Las Ruinas Female Rap female artists upcoming album Blow me
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty Drops "Blow Me" Single Ahead Of "Las Ruinas" Album
13
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject