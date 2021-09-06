Rico Nasty Drops 5 New Tracks On "Ricos Archive"

Rico Nasty is coming off of her recent appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk series that seemingly put many on notice of her versatility. Of course, many of her day-one fans are aware of her different personas that tap into different sounds. She can easily jump into a screamo-fit over grungy, distorted guitars before delivering a bubblegum-pop hook with earworms for melodies.

Last night, Rico Nasty quietly slid through with some brand new music on her Soundcloud page. The rapper shared Ricos Archive which includes five previously unreleased songs.

Rico Nasty released Nightmare Vacation in 2020 and throughout the year, she's come through with a few new tracks including "Magic."

Hopefully, the release of her new EP is a sign that she has some new music for us this fall.