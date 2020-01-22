Rico Nasty Doesn't Have A Care In The World On "IDGAF"

Atlantic Records artist Rico Nasty has returned with a new single to let everyone know that she is unbothered by just about everything. The rapper shared "IDGAF" on Tuesday (January 21), an offering that's just over two-minutes and highlights why she doesn't care about anyone who can't match the same financial or influential weight as her own.

Recently, Rico Nasty took to social media to declare that she's a newly single woman. "I'm finally single after years and years. And months of second guessing my happiness and my worth .... lmfao b*tch I’m so happy rn," she wrote. Rico also offered up a bit of advice for anyone who may be struggling with a romantic relationship. "I just wanna tell all my bitches rn if u feel like he don’t love u . HE DOESNT . U can love yourself MORE."

There's no word on whether or not her recent breakup influenced "IDGAF," but give it a listen and let us know what you think of Rico Nasty's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Me and my b*tches got the ball

You the monkey in the middle

You hoes too small

You b*tch too little

These n*ggas rats

Stewart Little