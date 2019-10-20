Rico Nasty took to Twitter on Saturday to detail a racist altercation she experienced over a parking spot. She was prompted to share the story after a fan asked her if she was being attacked due to her sharing the following tweet: "Lmao racist people love being like 'DID U THREATEN ME ILL CAWL THE COPZ." This incident evidently stuck with her because she revealed that it occurred the previous evening.

"All over a parking spot tbh. We was so disgusted," the rapper tweeted. She explained that she knew the man she was dealing with was racist when "he started with 'you people'." Despite the man's aggression, Rico felt she could not allow things to escalate due to her fame and the potential legal repercussions of getting in a fight. When a follower responded that the "Smack A Bitch" artist should have smacked the racist, Rico said, "So he could google my name and sue me. Lol no." She also commended her friends for not taking things to next level even though "n****s really could have spazzed."

However, Rico was not hung up on the missed opportunity to fight the man. "But what I did do was think about all the people who have gotten killed in situations like that. It made me want to cry. Cause I ain’t even do shit," she said. Several hours after she shared this story, she tweeted, "What a great lesson learned."