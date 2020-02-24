Rico Nasty, Charli XCX & Kero Kero Bonito Join 100 gecs on "Ringtone" Remix

Laura Les and Dylan Brady made their debut at 100 gecs last year with their album 1000 gecs. As we enter the new year, the duo have teamed up with Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito, and Charli XCX to remix, "ringtone," a cut off of 100 gecs debut album. The new cut serves as their first offering from their remix album, 1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues. According to a press release the project includes “official remixes from friends and familiar names, as well as fans who received stems for the album via the band’s Twitter."

In the fall of 2019, they released "Money Machine (A.G. Cook Remix)" and Injury Reserve's remix of "745 sticky" which are also due to appear on their forthcoming project. Peep the remix to "ringtone" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Kiss me on my left cheek, love me like my bestie

On the phone with Ashley, rush it like an athlete

We be at the games but we never play them

He could be in danger, I still wouldn't save him