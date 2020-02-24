mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty, Charli XCX & Kero Kero Bonito Join 100 gecs on "Ringtone" Remix

Aron A.
February 24, 2020 14:59
91 Views
02
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

ringtone (remix)
100 gecs Feat. Rico Nasty, Charli XCX & Kero Kero Bonito

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

100 gecs taps Rico Nasty, Charli XCX, and Kero Kero Bonito for "ringtone (remix)."


Laura Les and Dylan Brady made their debut at 100 gecs last year with their album 1000 gecs. As we enter the new year, the duo have teamed up with Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito, and Charli XCX to remix, "ringtone," a cut off of 100 gecs debut album. The new cut serves as their first offering from their remix album, 1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues. According to a press release the project includes “official remixes from friends and familiar names, as well as fans who received stems for the album via the band’s Twitter."

In the fall of 2019, they released "Money Machine (A.G. Cook Remix)" and Injury Reserve's remix of "745 sticky" which are also due to appear on their forthcoming project. Peep the remix to "ringtone" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Kiss me on my left cheek, love me like my bestie
On the phone with Ashley, rush it like an athlete
We be at the games but we never play them
He could be in danger, I still wouldn't save him

100 gecs
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  91
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
100 gecs Rico Nasty Charli XCX Kero Kero Bonito
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty, Charli XCX & Kero Kero Bonito Join 100 gecs on "Ringtone" Remix
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject