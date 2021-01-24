mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty & Soleima Connect With ChillPill On "Lil Bitch"

Aron A.
January 24, 2021 12:07
127 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Lil Bitch
ChillPill Feat. Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

ChillPill offers a new single with Rico Nasty and Soleima.


ChillPill is taking things to a new level. The producer came through with a brand new collaboration alongside Soleima and Rico Nasty titled, "Lil Bitch." With a pop feel from the production and Soleima's vocals, Rico Nasty swings through with a bit of liveliness that spruces the record up in contrast to Soleima's more soothing delivery. The song was released alongside a visual as well as a new video game that includes the three artists. Rico, Soleima and ChillPill run through the video game as they attempt to protect the world from 'lil bitches.'

"On the surface level, it's a fun genre-blending idea, almost a tongue in cheek flip on pop culture. On a deeper level, it's really a dark comedy and commentary on the state of the music industry,” ChillPill said about the single.

Check the record and video out below.

Quotable Lyrics
You were supposed to be the one to hold me down
Why you gotta act like such a bitch?
I wish I never met you 'cause you act just like a kid

ChillPill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  127
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
ChillPill Rico Nasty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty & Soleima Connect With ChillPill On "Lil Bitch"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject