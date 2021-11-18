Rico Nasty & Flo Milli Team Up For Infectious New Single "Money"

Earlier this month, Rico Nasty was subject to disrespect from fans while opening up for Playboi Carti on the King Vamp Tour, but the Nightmare Vacation artist isn't letting any of that drama stop her shine. Throughout the year, Rico has ripped NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series with a raucous set and dropped incredible singles such as "Magic" and "Buss," and although the rapper recently told HNHH that fans shouldn't expect a new full-length album from her in the immediate future, she has returned today to treat listeners with a banging new track to close out 2021.

Titled "Money," Rico Nasty's latest single features the sensational 2021 XXL Freshman Flo Milli. The infectious song is built around a sample and an interpolation of 2 Live Crew's raunchy cult classic "We Want Some Pussy," and the fun, Boys Noize-produced record continues her legacy of top-tier female rap collaborations, following her fan-favorite collab with Doja Cat in 2018.

Like "Tia Tamera," the video for Rico Nasty and Flo Milli's new track is also directed by Roxana Baldovin, so check out the vibrant visuals below and let us know in the comments if you think that "Money" was worth the wait.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a smart mouth (Yeah), don't pour your heart out (Ooh)

Pretty lil bitch from the South (Okay)

Shawty so different, stand out from the crowd (Yeah)

Eat up his pockets but this ain't In-N-Out (Sheesh, sheesh)

Why the fuck you flexin' if you going through a drought? (I don't know)