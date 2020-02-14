Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Link Up On "Girl Crush"

The mystery surrounding Boys Noize continues as the German DJ and producer shares another collaborative single. The enigmatic artist keeps a pretty low profile to be such a sought after musician, but he's been able to maintain an air of mystery. On Valentine's Day, Boys Noize shared his single "Girl Crush" featuring Rico Nasty and the pair also dropped off an accompanying music video that shows Rico delivering bars in a colorful, vintage setting.

Boys Noize had quite an eventful 2019 as he worked with A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Skrillex. Rico has also steadily been releasing new music including "IDGAF" which she shared just weeks ago. Fans are looking forward to more from both of these artists as 2020 rolls on, so give "Girl Crush" a spin and let us know where this one stands on the list of Valentine's Day releases.

Quotable Lyrics

Which b*tch got a bone to pick?

Switch gears when I switch the fit

I'm drugs, do you need a fix?

You want it, but you can't come near

Wanna touch it, put some cash in here

Bad b*tches bring some hash in here

Heart cold, but I need you here

If they look at us, I don't care