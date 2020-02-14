mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Link Up On "Girl Crush"

Erika Marie
February 14, 2020 02:10
69 Views
00
0
BoysNoize RecordsBoysNoize Records
BoysNoize Records

Girl Crush
Boys Noize Feat. Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rico Nasty & Boys Noize have steadily been releasing new music so they joined forces on this Valentine's Day drop.


The mystery surrounding Boys Noize continues as the German DJ and producer shares another collaborative single. The enigmatic artist keeps a pretty low profile to be such a sought after musician, but he's been able to maintain an air of mystery. On Valentine's Day, Boys Noize shared his single "Girl Crush" featuring Rico Nasty and the pair also dropped off an accompanying music video that shows Rico delivering bars in a colorful, vintage setting.

Boys Noize had quite an eventful 2019 as he worked with A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, Ty Dolla $ign, and Skrillex. Rico has also steadily been releasing new music including "IDGAF" which she shared just weeks ago. Fans are looking forward to more from both of these artists as 2020 rolls on, so give "Girl Crush" a spin and let us know where this one stands on the list of Valentine's Day releases.

Quotable Lyrics

Which b*tch got a bone to pick?
Switch gears when I switch the fit
I'm drugs, do you need a fix?
You want it, but you can't come near
Wanna touch it, put some cash in here
Bad b*tches bring some hash in here
Heart cold, but I need you here
If they look at us, I don't care

Boys Noize
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  69
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Boys Noize Rico Nasty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Link Up On "Girl Crush"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject