Rico Nasty & Aminé Spit Some Game On "Back & Forth"

Aron A.
December 05, 2020 09:14
Back & Forth
Rico Nasty Feat. Aminé

Rico Nasty & Aminé connect for a banger off of "Nightmare Vacation."


The wait is over. Though it's been a long-time coming, Rico Nasty finally unleashed her official debut album, Nightmare Vacation. The DMV rapper has been steadily catching a buzz over the years and her new project feels like a culmination of all of the work she's put in. Despite the major co-signs, she didn't saturate the tracklist with big-name appearances.

Aminé slides through for a stand-out on the project. Rico and Aminé connect on "Back & Forth," a mildly flirtatious yet hypnotic banger. Aminé, who just released the deluxe edition of Limbo, brings smooth flows to the table as he tackles the first half of the record before Rico closes things out.

Nightmare Vacation also features Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and more. Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I can't play no games, play no games
It's fuck 12, baby, I don't say no names
Balenciaga mama, she don't wanna do the drama
Said she really want the Prada, I can pay for them thangs

