Tampa Bay Vipers' defensive tackle Ricky Walker was ejected from his first XFL game, which was against the New York Guardians.

During the second quarter with 2:38 seconds left in the half, down 0-14, Walker threw a punch at Guardians center Ian Silberman and was subsequently ejected. Check out a clip of the interaction in the tweet above.

The XFL began its first season since 2001, Saturday. The league is run by WWE owner Vince McMahon and originally acted similarly to the WWE with an emphasis on entertainment. This time around, however, the league will be run as a more efficient version of the NFL, with fewer penalties, fewer time stoppages and more. The XFL describes it as "evolving things just a bit. Less stall, more ball is how we describe it: a fast-paced game with fewer play stoppages. We’ve made timing changes, common-sense rules changes, and created five gameplay innovations that will raise the excitement level and minimize the downtime."

There will be a 10-week season with an additional 2-week playoff schedule. The XFL website describes the schedule saying "Our season lasts just 79 days and will be a non-stop sprint from the first kick to the last down."

Check out more information about the XFL here.