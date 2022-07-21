Ricky Martin is officially in the clear following the bombshell allegations made by his nephew last week. The singer's 21-year-old nephew claimed that he had a sexual relationship with Martin that led to harassment. A judge granted his nephew a temporary restraining order but today, the singer's nephew withdrew his claims in court.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Per TMZ, the judge dismissed the temporary restraining order against Ricky Martin. The ruling came after his nephew dropped the charges against his uncle. Ricky Martin's legal team confirmed that the accuser informed the court "that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure."

"And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter," the statement from Martin's legal team said. "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Ricky Martin's nephew claimed that he and his uncle had a 7-month sexual affair last week, but the singer quickly denied the claims. His legal team also claimed that Ricky's nephew is also dealing with mental health issues. If he was convicted, Martin would be facing upwards of 50 years in jail.

