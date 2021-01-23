mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ricky Hil Releases "Same Sh*t Different Day"

Aron A.
January 23, 2021 17:24
89 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Same Shit Different Day
Ricky Hil

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ricky Hil's highly-anticipated project, "SSDD" is here.


It feels like it's been a hot minute since we've heard from Ricky Hil. Thankfully, he's back with a new project. Ricky Hil emerged with his latest body of work Same Shit Different Day earlier this week. Though it arrived with only a few days notice, the rapper's latest project offers fans a vivid update on his life, especially for those who have been waiting on new music from him. SSDD was led by the release of "Tryin" and "Break My Heart.

"A lot of the time in my songs I’m saying shit I don’t really even want to say—but I do it anyway, because I know there are people out there that feel the same way I do,” he said in a statement. "I went into all these new songs just wanting to be completely myself."

Check it out below. 

 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ricky Hil Releases "Same Sh*t Different Day"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject