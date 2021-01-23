Ricky Hil Releases "Same Sh*t Different Day"

It feels like it's been a hot minute since we've heard from Ricky Hil. Thankfully, he's back with a new project. Ricky Hil emerged with his latest body of work Same Shit Different Day earlier this week. Though it arrived with only a few days notice, the rapper's latest project offers fans a vivid update on his life, especially for those who have been waiting on new music from him. SSDD was led by the release of "Tryin" and "Break My Heart.

"A lot of the time in my songs I’m saying shit I don’t really even want to say—but I do it anyway, because I know there are people out there that feel the same way I do,” he said in a statement. "I went into all these new songs just wanting to be completely myself."

