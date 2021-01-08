mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ricky Hil Reclaims His Lane As A Emo Rap Veteran With "Tryin"

Keenan Higgins
January 08, 2021 17:21
Tryin
Ricky Hil

Tango Hotel co-founder and emo-rap star Ricky Hil drops new heat with "Tryin," the moody lead single off his upcoming full length project "SSDD."


Ricky Hil has been trying to make it out of his famous dad's shadow for years now by way of a music career, and his efforts might just pay off with a new single called "Tryin" off his upcoming album, SSDD.

Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tequila Cazadores

If you didn't know, yes, Ricky Hil is the son of that Hilfiger — famed designer Tommy Hilfiger, to be exact. In addition to his equally famous uncle Andy Hilfiger, it goes without saying that Rich is ready to make a name for himself without the pleasantries that come with being the heir to a multimillion-dollar fashion empire. With "Tryin," his plight becomes less of an uphill battle due to the genuine nature in his lyricism and melodic tone overall. The term "emo rap" gets thrown around a lot, but Ricky Hil was actually one of the pioneers of the sound that helped influence guys like The Kid Laroi and the late Lil Peep to name a few. Whether SSDD further proves his veteran status in the hip-hop sub-genre has yet to be seen, but based off the first single we're willing to bet that anyone that grew up in the Soundcloud era and is very in-tune with their feelings will surely enjoy this somber single. 

Watch the official music video for Ricky Hil's new song "Tryin" below, and expect to hear his upcoming album SSDD in its entirety very soon. As always, let us know your opinions down below in the comments:

Quotable Lyrics:

So I'm sorry for the things I never said
I was trying to get you out my head
Don’t be a burden on me
I rather be lonely (Lonely)
And I'm sorry that I don't feel regret
I always leave you upset
I wasn’t tryna get head, I was tryna get you out my f*cking head

