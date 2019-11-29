Ricky Gervais is set to host the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on NBC. During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade NBC shared two promos of Gervais as the host of the star-studded event. The first clip of Ricky as host shows him spraying everyone around him (camera included) with champagne and then you hear a female announcer voice say, "as usual, we have no idea what he's going to do." In the second clip, he introduces himself to the audience as this year's host and says "so...there's your early gift. Is it just what you wanted? No...it's not is it?..."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The British funnyman who is best known for being both creator and star of "The Office" has hosted the Globes 4 times prior to the upcoming show. He hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 but says that 2020 will be his last time. In the press release announcing him as host Gervais said that it “could make for a fun evening” which sounds like a likelihood. Ricky Gervais likes to go far with jokes and isn't afraid to poke fun at anyone, so in other words...no celebrity is safe.

Gervais has won three Golden Globes himself, two Primetime Emmys and seven BAFTAs. The Golden Globes will be hosted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and airs on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.