Former Republican politician Rick Santorum has been working for CNN over the last few years where he has brought a conservative point of view to the network. During the election, Santorum was a huge part of the network's coverage, especially when it came to former President Donald Trump and some of the criticisms conservatives had for the President.

Santorum was a controversial member of the CNN staff and recently, he was officially let go. According to Reuters, Santorum was dropped from the network following his controversial comments regarding Native American culture. Santorum claimed that the United States was built from nothing and that the Native Americans did not contribute to American culture. Following the news of his departure, Santorum took to Twitter where he thanked the network for giving him a platform.

"We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture," Santorum said originally. He eventually went on CNN the following month and clarified his statements, noting that America's treatment of indigenous people has been abhorrent and that it goes against his values.

It remains to be seen what Santorum's next move will be, however, there are plenty of conservative outlets out there, so we're sure it won't take him long to find a new home.

