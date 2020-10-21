It was a big deal in the neighborhood when Rick Ross bought Evander Holyfield's estate. The rapper had bought an estate that matched the gargantuan luxurious persona. A 45,000-square-foot mansion with an indoor and outdoor pool, indoor pool, a movie theater, and a bowling alley, Ross is continuing to extend what he calls the "Promise Land."

The rapper took to the 'Gram today revealing that he purchased himself another 82 acres of land, expanding the 254-acre "promise land." He shared a photo of himself and presumably realtor Mitt Conerly Sr. whose name is listed on the sign behind Ross. "Promise Land just got BIGGER," he captioned the post. It's unclear what he plans to do with the new plot of land but we can only imagine something it's something big. Perhaps this new land might finally secure the Sunday Service on his lawn that he asked for.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

And beyond the investments and feud, he's had fans waiting for the release of his forthcoming project, Richer Than I Ever Been. Just recently, he said that the project was near completion but rappers say that constantly. And we can imagine that the last few touch-ups to the project are the most rigorous. If we'll see a release before the year's end will be determined but we'll keep you posted. Check out Ross' post below.