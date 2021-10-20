The ongoing legal drama between Rick Ross and the mother of his three children, Briana Camille, has unfolded for the world to see. Briana gave birth to their third child last year amid litigation over child support for their other kids. Accusations have been flying as the pair's estranged relationship makes headlines, and now, Briana will be sharing her side of the story on a new series.

A trailer for Getting Back to Bri was shared earlier today (October 19) and in it, Briana doesn't hold back in sharing her journey.



Alexander Tamargo / Contributor

"I can't believe fat girl took the blood test and I'm the daddy," Ross is seen saying in the video before it moves on to Brianna's reaction.

"The video that Rick put out of me was very immature. It was more so hurtful that I self-consciously deal with it," she said. "I just went through so much with my pregnancy," she added while crying before revealing that she may have been dealing with post-partum depression. "I didn't want to be bothered with my kids right now. Like, I don't know, I should be wanting to bond with the baby, but it's like, I just really can't."

According to Brianna, she is fighting with Rick Ross about having the kids covered under his insurance but she's been faced with "denial letters." She added, "Rick and I are in a really complicated situation. We're going through this legal battle, it's so public, it's getting messy."

"At the end of the day, the bigger picture is our children," said Brianna. Getting Back to Bri arrives courtesy of the For Us By Us Network and Fox Soul. It is set to premiere sometime in November.