What a time to be live, if your pseudonym was one of Rick Ross, Big Sean, YBN Cordae, Chance The Rapper or Yung Bans. The latter three constituents garnered major props for delivering on their promise of a strong debut LP. Big Sean and Rozay on the other hand, used their time and space to mark their re-emergence from a scale of zero to ad infinitum.

Submitted to our FIRE EMOJI playlist were the comeback efforts of Rozay and Sean Don. Ross' "Gold Roses" figures in the conversation thanks to Drake's reciprocity, owing back to "Money in the Grave" during the Toronto Raptors' victory parade. Big Sean marked his return with "Single Again," a song that refuses to be judged on its title alone. Moreover, Big Sean remains hopeful that moving away hedonistic in the advent loss, will do wonders for his craft. The early results have been favorable.

Rounding out our entrants this week are the aforementioned trio of debutants, with a special exception to Chance The Rapper, whose Rookie Card realistically dates back to the 2016 season, as far as the eye can see. Kevin Gates was also fortunate enough to place within our ranks for the second week in a row, this time for his new single "Facts." Be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below.

