Rick Ross makes it no secret that he's richer than he's ever been, but the 46-year-old didn't get to where he is by lavishly spending his cash on all of life's finest luxuries – rather, he got there by pinching his pennies where he could, including on expensive private jets, opting instead to fly commercial.

Earlier this week, the "Purple Lamborghini" artist hopped on Instagram to express his discontent at having to charter his own plane instead of taking a normal flight home from his performance at a festival.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I'm disappointed," Ross told his 15.3M followers. "I'm backstage at the Juneteenth celebration and just found out all the commercial flights being cancelled because of people quitting, and now I'm being forced to charter a private jet."

According to Rozay, he would rather spend his precious dollar bills on his beautiful Atlanta estate, The Promise Land. "Man, that's $50,000 I could've spent on my garden or buying some buffaloes. Come on, Delta," he ranted.





If you're not familiar, the Mississippi-born recording artist has spent the last few years curating an impressive collection of goods at his home, from a fire truck and a military tank (which he proudly showed off during his first-ever car show just a few weeks ago) to hinting at bringing some big cats to the property and opening a zoo to the general public.





In other news, Ross was recently spotted out and about with Lamar Odom's ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr in Miami, sparking romance rumours – read more about that here, and let us know if you're surprised by the rapper's preference for flying commercially in the comments below.

[Via]