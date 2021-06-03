Rick Ross Will Rock The Drai's Stage With Multi-Year Las Vegas Residency

Now that social distancing mandates are lifted and outside is just about fully opened back up across the United States, we're seeing artists gleefully returning with concert dates. Tours are being announced and delayed shows have received new dates, and it looks as if Rick Ross will be hunkering down in Las Vegas.

On Monday (June 1), Las Vegas news station KTNV reported that Rozay has inked the ultimate deal with Drai's, one of the hottest nightclubs in Sin City.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

According to the outlet, the award-winning hitmaker "will kick-off a new multi-year Drai's LIVE residency." This is slated as the first residency for the venue in 2021 and it will launch on June 26. The show itself will reportedly take place on the "rooftop of The Cromwell," 11 stores high in the sky. These won't be any club appearance-styled deliveries, either; Rick Ross will perform full-length concerts highlighting some of our favorite hits throughout his successful career in Hip Hop.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick Ross to the Drai’s LIVE family,” said Dustin Drai, the vice president of entertainment and marketing for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub. “As one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of the 21st century, he continues Drai’s trajectory of delivering arena-level performers in an unparalleled nightlife atmosphere.”

All of the dates for Ross's residency have yet to be announced, but it was shared that his second show will take place on August 14. It's also unclear how long this residency will last. Check out an Instagram announcement from Drai's below.

