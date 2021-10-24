Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

A video of the rapper emerging from prison surfaced last week as he walked outside of the facility, basking in his freedom. "You know what the fuck it is,” he’s heard saying in the clip. “The king of Northeast is back n***a, and you know what the fuck is up with me n***a.” He came through immediately afterward with a freestyle over "Voice Of The Heroes."

It didn't take long for him to be embraced by those in the hip-hop community including Rick Ross. Trel previously signed to MMG in 2013, though he has since departed the label. However, it seems like his relationship with Rozay is still solid. Ross took to Instagram with a photo of himself standing next to Trel. "Freedom is Priceless! Let’s all welcome back home FAT TREL," he captioned the photo. "Back to da MONEY $$$.... The Real won’t Fail."

It looks like Rick Ross and Fat Trel might have some heat on the way. Check out Rozay's post below.