Rick Ross is the latest celebrity to weigh in on PNB Rock's untimely death. The Philadelphia rapper was gunned down on Monday (September 12) at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles while enjoying lunch with his girlfriend. Everyone from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to Drake and Meek Mill took to social media with their thoughts and prayer's for PNB and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

Offset shared his condolences to the late rapper, tweeting, "Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the manâ¼ï¸" Nicki paid her respects via Twitter as well, sharing, "He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock." Rick Ross also chimed in, dropping some words of wisdom for young folks following the tragic robbery that ultimately ended PNB's life.

"We had another young legend loose they life," the Wing Stop owner shared in a video. "Senseless violence. The whole thing about getting up grinding and hustling is, it's all about getting your own. A young king should be able to eat a waffle with his family without losing about his own. Get your own!" Ross' post comes on the heels of Trippie Redd urging record labels to provide security for their artists. “I keep losing my friends to gun violence I want all my friends to start having a guard or 2 it honestly should be on the label to get u protection," the 23-year old shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

PNB's death also sparked a conversation on social media about artists tagging their locations, after it was reported that the late rapper's girlfriend posted a photo of the Roscoe's location shortly before his death. While stars like Nicki and Kodak feel the young woman is to blame for the incident, Cardi B thinks otherwise. "I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG," she tweeted. "He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time."

Share your thoughts with HNHH.