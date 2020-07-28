With DMX and Snoop Dogg's Verzuz Battle in the bag, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have quickly announced the next two artists to go up to bat for the increasingly popular series: 2 Chainz versus Rick Ross.

The series, which was born out of necessity due to quarantine, recently inked a partnership with Apple Music, thus increasing the show's visibility, accessibility and overall clout. This has only added to the many rappers and singers who are either asking to participate, challenging a fellow artist or volunteering for a battle. Among the ones we've seen recently: Chris Brown threw his hat in the ring to go up against Usher, Keyshia Cole challenged Ashanti, T.I. wagered against 50 Cent, and Lloyd Banks openly pondered who he should personally challenge.

Nonetheless, the next show down is between Tity Boi and Ricky Rozay. After the announcement, both artists began to trend on twitter with fans dissecting who might win, what songs might be played and more.

Check out some of the reactions and responses below.

Stay tuned for Rick Ross Vs. 2 Chainz to unfold on August 6, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Let us know if you'll be tuning in.