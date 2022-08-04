There's no denying Rick Ross has seen his fair share of success. He lives a life of luxury: he's buying lions and cars like it's nothing. Other rappers are taking notice– Wiz Khalifa said that Ross was a business inspiration for him.

But it seems that all of this success isn't enough to get Rozay through the Buckingham Palace gates in England. In a recent Instagram Story, Ross explained how he tried to stop by the palace to see the Queen, but was rebuffed.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"Aight so you all saw me going to Buckingham Palace," said Ross after he posted a video of himself posing in front of its gates. "I pulled my homie to the side, told him who I was: of course, the biggest boss." But his resumé fell on deaf ears. "One of the first times in a long time, that didn't get me in," said Ross with profound disappointment in his voice. "It didn't get me through the gates. I didn't get to sit at the table."

But there was a silver lining. "What he did do was refer me to a spot, he said they'll be waiting on me," Ross recounted. "And I could pick the lobster that I wanted to eat, so I forgave him."

It must have been difficult for Ross to experience such rejection, but it seems like the rapper was appeased by the restaurant opportunity. Rick recently discussed his conflict-resolution skills on the Beyond The Chair podcast. "Whoever I was in the contract with, we always had [an] open phone conversation," Ross said. "So, if it was anything that was a problem, I presented it and they just explained it to me. If it's respectable, I'ma respect it because I always felt like, any contract I sign, whatever couple years it was, I could work myself out of this in no time really."

Check out Ross's Buckingham story below.