The internet seemingly unanimously believes that Rick Ross delivered one of the best NPR Tiny Desk performances in a long time, but they're not fond of the support that the Florida rap legend picked out for himself, specifically his background vocalist Elijah Blake.

Uploading his outstanding at-home performance this week, where he performed some of his classic records, Rick Ross became a trending topic quickly after his Tiny Desk show went live. While the rapper is being praised for his song selection, a good number of fans are sharing questionable clips from the performance, picking apart one of his background singers.

Pointing out Elijah Blake's vocal runs in "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" and "Aston Martin Music", the general public's jaw dropped when Blake, who has written for Rihanna, Usher, Nas, and more, started singing his parts. Several popular hip-hop Twitter pages have called out Blake's performance in "Aston Martin Music" specifically, in which he was selected to sing both Chrisette Michele and Drake's parts. While he nailed Michele's vocals, people were left confused by his rendition of Drake's post-hook.

Elijah Blake has heard the criticism loud and clear, and he even took the time to respond to what everyone has been saying. "I’m not even gon lie lol was fresh off a flight into 1 rehearsal then boom! Definitely not my best but I wanted to be there for my bro," he tweeted. "Somebody at the gym gon come up to me talkin bout 'Larry Hooooooova'."

What did you think of Rick Ross' performance and Elijah Blake's background vocals?