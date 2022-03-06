Rick Ross' past few weeks have attracted many headlines. Whether it be his support for police officers, cutting down trees in a cowboy hat or buying a new cow for his farm, Ricky Rozay has had all eyes on him.

Of all of these antics, the most viral moment came this weekend when Rick Ross hilariously rode a camel in Dubai. Although Twitter got to crack some jokes at him, Ross has still been living it up on his vacation.

While still in Dubai, Ross was seen at a club last night partying, when he posted a few peculiar Instagram stories. While dancing with a lady, Rozay took a video of him rubbing the sweat on his head on her, posting it to his story.

Next, while he may have noticed people were bewildered by the post, he explained that his sweat is valuable, and that ladies should be honored when he rubs it on them: "Listen ladies, when I rub this sweat on you, this is expensive sweat."

As the night went on he posted several more stories of himself partying, which looked like a great time. But, while clubbing can cause you to work up a sweat, sometimes it may be nice to keep your perspiration to yourself.

Check out the questionable videos of Ross sweating on a woman and explaining himself below.