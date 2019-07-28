We're a week away from the arrival of Rick Ross' long-awaited Port Of Miami 2 project and as that anticipation continues to establish itself, Renzel returns to deliver on a teaser of the forthcoming "Big Tyme" music video that is set to precede the arrival of his album.

"As anticipation builds for #portofmiami2 I’m excited for you to see the dope visual we shot for #BIGTYME," he details in an Instagram caption. "Starring myself @therealswizzz and the lovely @jordynwoods ..until the world premiere 7/30 peep this teaser. 🔥"

Leading lady Jordyn Woods has clearly kept her eyes on the bag as this marks her second major appearance as a coveted video vixen in recent times. Last time around, she starred in Gunna's "Baby Birkin" flick.

The new Rick Ross joint arrives via director Clifton Bell, best known for his work with the likes of J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mne, and many more. As the track's title suggests, the clip is nothing short of opulent, lending viewers a clear view into what's to come of Port Of Miami 2 as Rick Ross adds to the catalog of luxurious raps that bear his namesake.

“Port of Miami started me on this journey,” Ross previously penned in a message when announcing the arrival of POM2. “It’s only right that I bring it back to where it all started. Get ready. Ride with me. It’s time.”